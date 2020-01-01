@vanderbeeken
If you don’t want to rely on algorithm defined news timelines, consider good old-fashioned rss feeds. @Inoreader is definitely the best reader out there at the moment. I definitely recommend this freemium product from Innologica, a small innovative company in Bulgaria.
@Jovies007
I don’t know how I managed to live without an RSS Reader until this week. Inoreader helped me stay up to date with all the news and articles I needed without having to open the browser and dealing with the design choices of every website that I visit.
@laurenlicatino
I use Inoreader (RSS feed platform). It brings in all the abstracts of journals I like. You can then click through to see the full articles and I have it set up so I can save the ones I’m interested in to drop box to read later. Much more efficient than searching myself
@Chahali
Looking at my Twitter profile: I follow nobody? Well, not really.... I'm following you via Inoreader For me the smarter solution to keep up with all the info tsunami coming for twitter, blogs and other sources.
@murratore
@Inoreader You are awesome! Exactly what I was looking for. Really, you make a great job. @Inoreader is one of my most important digital tools. Can not imagine living without it.
@OnlineCrsLady
Single most important tool in my toolbox is @Inoreader... best premium feature for me is rules that automatically apply tags to incoming blog posts from students; it helps me display different streams of student work. YAY INOREADER! :-)
@alexreg90
Gosh, I didn’t realise how much better #Inoreader was compared to #Feedly! Migrating over in a hurry now.
@alzooks
My entire business is built on using #Inoreader and rss feeds. Love the way Inoreader integrates with #hootsuite
@disjohned
I just renewed my paid subscription to @Inoreader. It's a pittance and it's the best money I'll spend all year.
@phretor
Big shoutout to @Inoreader - my search for the perfect news reader has finally come to a stop! Highly recommended for any power reader.
@BaronVonClack
Inoreader . It’s an RSS reader on steroids
@myoung
I switched to Inoreader after we shut digg reader (sorry!).
Create private teams and collaborate on content with your teammates.